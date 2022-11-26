FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar vows to make comeback in tournament after ankle injury

After getting dropped from the remaining two World Cup group games due to ankle injury, Brazil star striker and captain Neymar Jr says he is going through "one of the most difficult moments" of his career as an ankle injury threatens to cut his World Cup short.

As per reports, the star attacker was forced off late in his side's 2-0 win against Serbia, and forced to come back on the Brazil Bench in the 80th minute. Following this, he was even spotted in tears on the Brazil bench. Experts noted that Neymar might miss the remainder of the group stage. Brazil started the FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign as this year’s favourite. Neymar was named one of the top players of the tournament.

The team was on a high after their easy win against Serbia on Friday. Brazil tops Group G and will next face Switzerland and Cameroon.

On Friday, the team's doctor said that talisman Neymar and ever-reliable full-back Danilo would only miss the Swiss game.

"Neymar and Danilo went through an MRI on Friday afternoon and we found ligament damage in the ankle of both of them. They will miss the next game for sure and we will be cautious as they will undergo treatment in order to try to get them in shape so they can play again in the World Cup," Rodrigo Lasmar said in a statement shared by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

Expressing his displeasure, the top Paris Saint-Germain striker wrote on Instagram: "The pride and love I feel wearing the shirt is unexplainable. If God gave me the opportunity to choose a country to be born in, it would be BRAZIL."

"Nothing in my life was given or easy, I always had to chase after my dreams and my goals. Never wishing someone harm but helping those in need,” he added.

Vowing to make a quick comeback, Neymar said: "Today has become one of the most difficult moments of my career… and again in a World Cup. I have an injury yes, it's annoying, it's going to hurt but I'm sure I'll have a chance to come back because I'll do my best to help my country, my companions, and myself."

In the 2014 World Cup, Neymar was also severely injured before the semi-finals. The 30-year-old left the ground while playing Colombia during the quarter-final encounter.