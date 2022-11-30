FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi performs 'Light the Sky' anthem, joins the likes of Shakira, Jennifer Lopez 

FIFA 2022: Actor Nora Fatehi performed the FIFA World Cup anthem ‘Light The Sky’ at the ongoing fan fest in Qatar late Tuesday night.

Fatehi is the only Indian actor to perform at the prestigious tournament. With this, she has joined the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

A video of the actress performing at the event started circulating on Instagram. Prior to this, Fatehi also posted a video of herself at the venue and said, “That’s my voice.”

The caption under her post read, “That moment when you hear your voice at the World Cup stadium… This was so surreal! It's milestones like this that make the journey so worth it… I always envisioned moments like this, I’m just a dreamer with a hunger to make those dreams come alive!”

She also urged her fans to believe in themselves and not let anyone tell them they cannot achieve their dreams.

Besides Fatehi’s performance, another big highlight was Portugal Captain Cristiano Ronaldo clinching Portugal’s first goal against Uruguay, leading to a 2- 0 win for Portugal against the two-time winner. Ronaldo thought he opened the scoring for his team in the 54th minute when he met Bruno Fernandes’ medium-to-long-range pass with a header to beat Sergio Rochet in goal.

But this goal by Ronaldo was not without controversy as it was found upon investigation that Ronaldo did not touch the ball on its way to the goal. Thus, the goal was awarded to Fernandes.

FIFA World Cup is on in Qatar and will last till December 18.

