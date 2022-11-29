FIFA World Cup 2022: Why the last group stage matches are being played at same time

The 2022 FIFA World Cup would soon go to the next stage of the Round of 16. Most groups are witnessing the last legs of third and final stages of the round robin stage, which would elevate the top two teams of the group to the knockout stage. As per FIFA’s new schedule, the teams in all groups will be playing their last games at the same time rather than two different time slots. For example in Group A, Ecuador and Senegal’s match timing is 8.30 pm IST. Netherlands and Qatar, which also belong to Group A, will also play each other at 8.30 pm.

Why same timings?

FIFA has been following this tradition for years. The main reason behind the same-time tradition is no team knows the ultimate calculation before the final decisions. This ensures that teams give their best and only the best team goes to the next level. If the matches are played at different timings, the two teams might tweak plans suiting their interests in the next level, or perhaps manipulate who they would play in the Round of 16.

Just not FIFA World Cup, the rule is applicable for other football tournaments such as English Premier League (EPL), where final 10 games featuring all the 20 teams are played at the same time for the next level elevation.

Why was it adopted?

The rules were changed after a controversial match between the then West Germany and Austria at the 1982 World Cup in Spain. West Germany defeated Austria 1-0, which angered the entire football world. The match is known as "Disgrace of Gijón".

Algeria, which was about to make its World Cup debut, had defeated West Germany in their opening group match, and were all set to qualify if they defeated Chile in their third and final match.

The match between Algeria and Chile had taken place the day before, and West Germany and Austria had the whole game in their mind. It was clear that if West Germany won, Algeria wouldn't qualify for the next phase.

The match between West Germany and Austria started and within 11 minutes the Germans scored. The match ended with the Germans scoring one goal defeating Austria. Algeria was obviously left heartbroken and irate. Following which, Algeria filed complaints with FIFA asking the governing body to suspend both West Germany and Austria from the tournament.

But FIFA didn’t take any step that time. West Germany reached the finals and lost the iconic final 3-1 to Italy. Henceforth, FIFA took notes from the 'Disgrace of Gijon', and now final group matches are played at the same time to avoid any similar situation arising.