FIFA World Cup 2022: Stéphanie Frappart becomes first female referee at men's World Cup match

French referee Stéphanie Frappart will lead the first ever all-female officiating team for a men’s World Cup match On Thursday. In a first, Frappart will handle the Germany vs. Costa Rica FIFA World Cup match in Qatar scheduled for tomorrow.

The 38-year-old referee was promoted by European soccer body UEFA in the men’s game. Frappart has refereed men’s games in World Cup qualifying and the Champions League, and this year’s men’s French Cup final. She also took charge of the 2019 Women’s World Cup final for FIFA.

Neuza Back of Brazil and Mexico’s Karen Diaz Medina will assist Frappart and will be a part of the all-female refereeing team on the field, FIFA announced.

The historic appointments were made by FIFA for the 44th of the 64 games being played in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup group stage matches are in their final rounds, with 7 countries already qualified for the Round of 16 this World Cup in Qatar. France was the first team to qualify. Brazil and Portugual followed them. On Tuesday, Netherlands secured its place in the pre-qauterfinals round after defeating host country 2-0 win. Senegal secured its bearth by beating Ecuador 2-1 in the final 16 round.

Qatar, Canada, Ecuador, Iran and Wales have been eliminated from the race.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 started on November 20 in Qatar. This is the first time that football’s biggest tournament is taking place in the Middle East. A total of 32 teams took part in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

