FIFA World Cup, Day 5: Brazil, Portugal, Switzerland, Uruguay to play today. Check how to watch, match timings, score cards, squad details

After shocking performances on Day 3 (Argentina vs Saudi Arabia), Day 4 (Germany vs Japan), the Day 5 of FIFA World Cup 2022 is here. Group G and Group H participants, Brazil, Portugal, Switzerland, Cameroon, Uruguay, Korea Republic, Ghana, and Serbia, will play each other at the group stage. The first match will be between Switzerland and Cameroon, followed by Uruguay and Korea Republic.

Later in the day, Portugal will meet Ghana. The day would end with the much-awaited powerhouse and this year’s favourite Brazil’s opening match against Serbia.

Switzerland vs Cameroon - 3:30pm - Al Janoub Stadium

Uruguay vs Korea Republic - 6:30pm - Education City Stadium

Portugal vs Ghana - 9:30pm - Stadium 974

Brazil vs Serbia - 12:30am - Lusail Stadium

Where to watch

All the matches will be live broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels, which is available on all set-top boxes. Besides, Indian viewers can watch the matches on the JioCinema app and website for free.

Enthusiasts can also download various apps, like FIFA, for scores, live updates, and other details.

Match preview

Switzerland vs Cameroon

Switzerland’s faceoff with Cameroon could be tough despite its good form at the European stage. The Swiss reached the Euro 2020 quarterfinals before losing a penalty shootout to Spain. It also finished ahead of Italy in its World Cup qualifying group to avoid the playoffs.

Cameroon, on the other hand, aims to reach the round of 16 with their star players. Cameroon has failed to perform on the global stage since 1990 when it reached the quarterfinals.

Switzerland

Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach), Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier), Philipp Kohn (Red Bull Salzburg)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Eray Comert (Valencia), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Fabian Schar (Newcastle United), Silvan Widmer (Mainz 05)Midfielders: Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz 05), Fabian Frei (Basel), Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Fabian Rieder (Young Boys), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Denis Zakaria (Chelsea)

Forwards: Breel Embolo (Monaco), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys), Noah Okafor (Red Bull Salzburg), Haris Seferovic (Galatasaray), Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg)

Cameroon

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (Inter Milan), Devis Epassy (Abha), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Marseille)

Defenders: Nicolas Nkoulou (Aris), Collins Fai (Al-Tai), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders), Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese), Christopher Wooh (Rennes)

Midfielders: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli), Pierre Kunde (Olympiacos), Samuel Gouet (Mechelen), Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona), Gael Ondoua (Hannover 96), Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City), Jerome Ngom (APEJES de Mfou)

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Al-Nassr), Eric Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich), Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenhua), Moumi Ngamaleu (Dynamo Moscow), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Besiktas), Souaibou Marou (Coton Sport)

Uruguay vs Korea Republic

While Uruguay is once again touted as the dark horse of the tournament, South Korea is in no mood to let go of the opening match. Uruguay have Liverpool’s record signing Darwin Nunez and ace place Luis Suarez, who took Uruguay to the semifinals in the 2010 World Cup.

South Korea claimed an impressive albeit insignificant victory over Germany in their last World Cup outing and are expected to spoil Uruguay’s easy route to round of 16.

Uruguay

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastian Sosa (Independiente)

Defenders: Diego Godin (Velez Sarsfield), Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Martin Caceres (LA Galaxy), Sebastian Coates (Sporting Lisbon), Matias Vina (Roma), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Nacional)

Midfielders: Matias Vecino (Lazio), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Nicolas de la Cruz (River Plate), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting)

Forwards: Luis Suarez (Nacional), Edinson Cavani (Valencia), Maxi Gomez (Trabzonspor), Darwin Nunez (Liverpool), Facundo Torres (Orlando City), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Agustin Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense)

Korea

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Al-Shabab), Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan Hyundai), Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

Defenders: Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Hong Chul (Daegu FC), Kim Moon-hwan (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Kim Young-gwon (Ulsan Hyundai), Kwon Kyung-won (Gamba Osaka), Kim Tae-hwan (Ulsan Hyundai), Cho Yu-min (Daejon Hana Citizen), Kim Min-jae (Napoli), Yoon Jong-gyu (FC Seoul)

Midfielders: Jung Woo-young (Al-Sadd), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz), Hwang In-beom (Olympiacos), Na Sang-ho (FC Seoul), Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Kwon Chang-hoon (Gimcheon Sangmu), Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Son Jun-ho (Shandong Taishan), Jeong Woo-yeong (Freiburg), Lee Kang-in (Mallorca), Yang Hyun-jun (Gangwon FC)

Forwards: Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Hwang Ui-jo (Olympiacos), Cho Gue-sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolves)

Portugal vs Ghana

Heavyweight Portugal will be keen to get an easy point in its opener against Ghana although Cristiano Ronaldo is already in news because of his disassociation with Manchester United.

In terms of performance, Euro 2016 champion Portugal’s performance against Nigeria (4-0) in its last warm-up match was extraordinary. But someone considers their FIFA WC performance, Portugal have only ever progressed to the semi-finals of the World Cup on two occasions in 1966 and 2006, and they have failed to go beyond the last 16 in four of their last five tournaments.

On the other hand, underplayers Ghana, which reached the World Cup quarterfinals in 2010, just defeated Switzerland 2-0 in a friendly.

Portugal possible starting lineup:

Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Neves, Carvalho, Fernandes; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Leao

Ghana possible starting lineup:

Ati Zigi; Lamptey, Amartey, Djiku, Baba; Partey, Abdul Samed; Sulemana, Kudus, J. Ayew; Williams.

Brazil vs Serbia

Five-time champions Brazil are all set to kick off their opening match against Serbia. Brazil are this year's favourite team. The Selecao had last won the title in 2002. And have seen a bad patch at the world cup since then. In Russia in 2018, Brazil crashed out of the quarter-finals after suffering a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Belgium. But this year, Brazil's team, with the likes of Neymar, Casemiro, Fred, Thiago Silva, and Alisson in their ranks, is in good form after remaining unbeaten in their last 15 matches.

Serbia, on the other hand, are looking good as well. After finishing top of their qualifying group, Dragan Stojkovic's team had an excellent Nations League campaign, where they lost just one match out of their six.

Brazil possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Sandro; Casemiro, Paqueta; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison

Serbia possible starting lineup:

V. Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, S. Mitrovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Gudelj, S. Milinkovic-Savic, Kostic; Tadic; Vlahovic, Jovic

Score table

GROUP A

TEAMS MP W D L GD PT

Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 3

Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 3

Senegal 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Qatar 1 0 0 1 -2 0

GROUP B

TEAMS MP W D L GD PT

England 1 1 0 0 4 3

USA 1 0 1 0 0 1

Wales 1 0 1 0 0 1

Iran 1 0 0 1 -4 0

GROUP C

TEAMS MP W D L GD PT

Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 1 3

Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 1

Poland 1 0 1 0 0 1

Argentina 1 0 0 1 -1 0

GROUP D

TEAMS MP W D L GD PT

Australia 1 0 0 1 -3 0

Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 1

Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 1

France 1 1 0 0 3 3

GROUP E

TEAMS MP W D L GD PT

Germany 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Costa Rica 0 0 1 -7 0

Japan 1 1 0 0 1 3

Spain 1 1 0 0 7 3

GROUP F

TEAMS MP W D L GD PT

Canada 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 1

Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 1

Belgium 1 1 0 0 1 3