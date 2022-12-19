FIFA World Cup Final 2022: Rahul Gandhi, Shah Rukh Khan, Anand Mahindra celebrate Argentina's big win

FIFA World Cup Final 2022: Argentina lifted the coveted World Cup trophy after defeating defending champion France in what was referred to as the "most dramatic" FIFA World Cup final.

After 36 years, Lionel Messi-led Argentina took home the FIFA World Cup, after defeating Kylian Mbappe's France 4-2 on penalties, following a 3-3 tie after 120 minutes.

Immediately post the match, wishes poured in from all sides of the country as people took to celebrate the spirit of sports.

"What a beautiful game! Congratulations to Argentina for a thrilling victory. Well played, France. Both Messi & Mbappé played like true champions! #FIFAWorldCupFinal shows yet again how sports unites, sans boundaries," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

VVS Laxman wrote, "What an amazing World Cup Final. Feel for Mbappe - scoring a hat-trick in a World Cup Final and ending up on the losing side. Congratulations to Lionel Messi and Argentina on an incredible win, first in 36 years, a fitting tribute to the great Maradonna. #FIFAWorldCup"

"What an unbelievable game! #Argentina you are the #FIFAWorldCup champions. #Messi vs #Mbappe was the highlight. Messi is undisputed GOAT of his generation. Like Pele, Maradona before him," Ravi Shastri stated on Twitter.

Indian sprinter Hima Das also congratulated Argentina for winning FIFA World Cup title. "What a final! Congratulations Argentina for winning FIFA World Cup 2022 title. You are just amazing the legend #Messi," she said.

"We are watching the greatest game of the beautiful game," Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted last night.

"Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi! Wonderful comeback from the way they started the campaign. Special mention to Martinez for the spectacular save towards the end of extra time. That was a clear indication to me that Argentina would clinch this," Sachin Tendulkar wrote.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who had recently talked about the football World Cup during his #AskSRK session on Twitter also said that it is one of the best World Cup finals ever. "We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams," he said.

