FIFA World Cup: Mexican boxer Canelo threatens Lionel Messi over dressing room celebration video

Argentina's star footballer Lionel Messi may land into trouble after moving the Mexican national team jersey with his foot while celebrating his team’s much-needed World Cup win against Mexico on Saturday.

Mexican boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, got enraged after a video surfaced showing Messi unintentionally moving a Mexican jersey with his foot during locker room celebrations. Messi had swapped the jersey at the end of the World Cup game between the teams.

Canelo had some strong words for Messi after seeing his locker room celebration 👀



(via @canelo, nicolasotamendi30/IG) pic.twitter.com/emRRHK1nGO — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) November 28, 2022

The Mexican boxer took to Twitter and said that it was a disrespectful attitude by the Argentina star toward the Mexicans. ""Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag???" Alvarez's tweet in Spanish read.

Vieron a Messi limpiando el piso con nuestra playera y bandera ???? — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, he said that Messi should better pray to god that he doesn't cross paths with him. "Just as I respect Argentina, you have to respect Mexico!! I'm not talking about the country (Argentina) I'm talking about Messi."

Former Argentina forward Sergio “Kun” Aguero came out on Messi’s defence. He said that Canelo should not go finding excuses or creating trouble. "Certainly you don’t know soccer or what happens in a locker room,” he wrote on Twitter. He added that the shirts are always on the floor after a match as they are sweaty.

Former Spain player Cesc Fabregas also came in defence for Messi, and said that it’s normal for players to leave the shirts on the floor before they can be taken to be washed.

Lionel Messi striked with a penalty against Saudi Arabia to give Argentina an early lead in the game. However, Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2-1 in one of the greatest World Cup upsets in history.

Also read: Argentina fans fear World Cup glory not in Messi's fate after defeat against Saudi Arabia

Also read: FIFA World Cup: Saudi Arabia declares public holiday on Wednesday after Argentina win