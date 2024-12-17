‘Filthy seats, cold towels’: US blogger calls Air India business class ‘Pathetic’, shares shocking video of experience

A US travel blogger has gained attention online after posting a critical review of his Air India business class experience on a flight from London to Amritsar.

Describing it as the "worst business class experience" he has ever had, Drew Binsky detailed a series of problems that frustrated him with the $750 seat upgrade he purchased for the nine-hour trip.

Binsky listed several grievances, including a broken, non-reclining seat and a malfunctioning table that left him no choice but to eat his meal on a pillow, which he claimed was "covered in human hair."

He also described the area around his seat as extremely dirty, with grime and dust deeply embedded in every crevice.

Binsky further criticized the in-flight entertainment system, describing it as outdated and unresponsive. The promised Wi-Fi was another disappointment, as it never connected during the flight. He was equally unimpressed with the amenities kit, which included only a single lotion that he likened to something from a "1-star motel." To top it off, even the hot towel service failed to meet expectations, serving the towel cold.

In an Instagram post, Binsky shared a video highlighting his "pathetic" experience. He concluded with a scathing remark: "Thank you, Air India, for this miserable 9-hour experience which I spent $750 to upgrade for. I will ensure to never fly Air India again, and I recommend you all to stay away unless you want this."