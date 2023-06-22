FKCCI calls off Karnataka Bandh today after talks with govt; only Hubli KCCI to go ahead with strike

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) has called off the 'bandh' which was called on Thursday and asked all affiliated bodies not to protest or call a bandh after talks with the government. Only Hubli KCCI has called for a bandh and protest today.

On June 22, the entire state of Karnataka will go on strike in opposition to the increase in electricity prices, the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) had said earlier. All trade and industry organisations have been urged to close their establishments on Thursday during the bandh call for Karnataka, it said.

“We request all the trade and industry to close their establishment on June 22. This is in protest of abnormal price hike in the electricity charges by ESCOMs. For last 8 days we have made the attempts to convey the seriousness of the impact of the hike in electricity charges. However, no solution is forthcoming the officials or government representatives," the statement, accessed by ANI, read.

In response to the call for bandh, newly elected Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah had said that he will be meeting the industry representatives and will address the concerns, as reported by PTI.

The Karnataka Electricity and Regulatory Commission approved a significant increase in fixed and per unit charges, amounting to a hike of 70 paise per unit, as stated in the tariff order on May 12.

This decision sparked a political controversy, with the BJP accusing the new Congress government of raising electricity tariff and circumventing their election pledge of providing free electricity of up to 200 units through the Gruha Jyoti Scheme.

Karnataka power minister KJ George said that Gruha Jyoti scheme is for 200 units and anything above and over will have to be paid.

