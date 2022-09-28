Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is live: Grab iPhone 12 Mini at just Rs 22,000 and iPhone 11 under Rs 20,000

Flipkart's Big Billion days sale is live and is offering major discounts on gadgets, especially Apple iPhone. Apple's iPhone is known for its work performance, durability, camera, and a lot of other features. But due to high prices, the customers have always been sceptical about getting one. However, the Big Billion Days sale by Flipkart has brought up offers that can help you buy iPhone.

Discounts on iPhones

iPhone 11

Consumers can now buy iPhone 11 at Rs 19,090 on Flipkart. The 64GB model with a screen Liquid Retina LCD is priced at Rs 43,900. With a discount of 13 per cent, Flipkart has brought down the price to Rs 36,990. The price can further be brought down to Rs 20,090 through the exchange offer of up to Rs 16,900. The online platform also has offers such as Rs 1,250 on purchasing with ICICI Bank Debit cards. Consumers can buy iPhone 11 for as less as Rs 20,000.

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Mini with a 5.4-inch display got a massive price drop, the model launched in 2020 is now selling at Rs 22,090. The 64 GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini is available at Rs 59,900. However, on Flipkart, one can buy it at Rs 38,990 after a 34 per cent discount. Customers can further bring down the price through the exchange offer of up to Rs 16,900. There are numerous bank offers too.

iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 128 GB variant was available for Rs 46,990 for a limited period of time on Flipkart. But as of now, the variant is unavailable on Flipkart across several pin codes, including Delhi. Meanwhile, iPhone 13’s 256GB and 512GB variants are available at Rs 66,990 and Rs 86,990, respectively. There are also bank-specific offers on Flipkart as the e-commerce platform is offering 10 per cent instant discount on Axis and ICICI Bank cards.

Also read: Festive sales catapult Flipkart, Meesho, Amazon to the top of Google Play charts

Also read: Meesho customer in Bihar orders drone camera, but receives potatoes inside box