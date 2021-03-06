'Food for thought for the weekend': Anand Mahindra shares a viral picture on kindness

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, shared a tweet on Friday that illustrated a lesson on kindness, depicted by a group of children from an African tribe, and called it 'food for thought for the weekend'.

Anand Mahindra tweeted a graphic, which states that an anthropologist told a group of African children about a competition on spot, saying the first kid to reach a tree first will be rewarded with fruits.

Food for thought for the weekend. In India, we say 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' pic.twitter.com/FG8JInaRom - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 5, 2021

Thereafter, all the children held hands together and ran towards the tree so that they could enjoy the fruits together. The anthropologist then asked the children to explain their actions, and their answer is what Mahindra described as "food for thought".

Anand Mahindra's story reads, "The anthropologist invited the children from the African tribe to play one game. He placed a basket of fruit near the tree and announced, addressing the children: 'The one of you who reaches the tree first will be rewarded with all sweet fruits'."

"When he signaled to the children to start the race, they locked their hands tightly and ran together, and then they all sat together and enjoyed the delicious fruit. The astonished anthropologist asked the children why they all ran together, because each of them could enjoy the fruit for himself. To which the children replied: 'Obonato.' Is it possible for one to be happy if everyone else is sad? Obonato in their language means: I exist because we exist."

Anand Mahindra, in the caption, said, "Food for thought for the weekend. In India, we say Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."

