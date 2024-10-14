'For Rs 15 you get cream pav in Mumbai': Netizens react after man rents room with attached washroom for Rs 15 per month

A man from Bihar has gone viral after sharing that he pays just Rs 15 per month for a room with an attached bathroom in West Bengal. Manish Aman, a final-year MBBS student at AIIMS Kalyani, posted photos and videos of his room on X, explaining that it was accommodation provided by the college at a highly subsidized rate.

His post sparked reactions online, with many expressing surprise at the meager rent. Some users humorously compared it to Mumbai's street food cost, while others joked that he could sublet the room for Rs 15,000.

I got this single room with attached washroom at a cost of ₹15 per month pic.twitter.com/irSYZ7vAaS — Manish Aman (@manish__aman) October 13, 2024

"In Gurgaon or Mumbai, you won't get a room like this for less than Rs 12,000," commented Samvardhan (@samvardhansingh) while Arpit Singh (@digiarpit) added: "For Rs 15 you get cream pav in Mumbai."

Some users, like Swati Dixit (@vibewidyou), initially misread the rent as Rs 15,000 instead of Rs 15. "Rs 15k for this small area is too much," she commented on X. Aman quickly clarified, "Rs 15, not 15k." In response, she humorously admitted, "Oh god! Inflation is so bad that I read the post four times and still saw Rs 15,000. I used to pay Rs 250 for hostel fees just two years ago, and here you are paying only Rs 15!"

Another user, Sujith (@sujith_web3), joked, "I got a similar room for free when I was arrested."

"Which is the place in India where the rent is so low that the station charges Rs 10 to go to the bathroom for 10 minutes," asked (@AanchalSi) to which Aman replied: "AIIMS hostel." In a separate tweet, he added, "They charge Rs 5,856 for 5.5 years in which Rs1,500 is refundable amount at the end."

The final-year MBBS student expressed his gratitude to taxpayers, acknowledging that their contributions allowed him to live at such affordable rates.