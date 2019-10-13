Free Fire India Today League: Team Nawabzade wins India finals; advances to World Series in Brazil

Team Nawabzade won the Free Fire India Today League on Saturday to win the cash prize of Rs 8.5 lakh. They will now represent India at the Free Fire World Series in Brazil in November.

Out of 12 teams competing in the final of Free Fire India Today League, Team Nawabzade took the top spot with 2235 points. Nightmare became first runner-up with 2060 points, followed by Namooney (1805 points) and Hawk's (1700 points). The second, third and fourth place holders took home Rs 4 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. All 48 players of 12 teams participating in the final event won mobile phones.

During the final held at Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Aroon Purie, Editor-in-Chief India Today Group, unveiled the Free Fire India Today League trophy.

"The launching of Free Fire India Today League... I can clearly foresee the shape it will attain in a few months. The staggering prize money in Brazil... the fact that this game can generate so much money... Our players are going to become rich also. My best wishes to the entire team, and all the best for your game. I compliment the India Today Group for the initiative. As Sports Minister, I am there with you," Rijiju said at the event.