French lady struck by a meteorite while having coffee with friend

Savouring a cup of coffee with friends in the cozy confines of our own home brings us comfort, happiness, and often sparks profound conversations. During these cherished moments, our thoughts rarely wander towards unimaginable events.

As bizarre as it sounds, a woman in France was struck by a meteorite while enjoying coffee on a terrace with her friend. The incident occurred when the two were chatting on an outdoor terrace, and the woman was unexpectedly hit in the ribs by what she described as a peculiar pebble. The woman's identity remains unknown, as reported by French publication Les Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace, cited by Newsweek.

"I heard a big 'Poom' coming from the roof next to us. In the second that followed, I felt a shock in the ribs. I thought it was an animal, a bat! We thought it was a piece of cement, the one we apply to the ridge tiles. But it didn't have the color," the woman said according to the French publication.

To investigate the incident, the woman decided to have the rock examined by a nearby roofing professional. The roofer informed her that the rock was not made of cement and exhibited characteristics resembling those of a meteorite. Seeking further confirmation, she consulted geologist Thierry Rebmann, who confirmed its extraterrestrial origins.

According to the geologist, the meteorite consisted of a combination of iron and silicon, which is not an uncommon composition. However, incidents of individuals being struck by such objects are exceedingly rare.

"Finding a meteor is already uncommon, but to be in direct contact with one and have it fall on you, that is astronomically rare," claimed Dr. Rebmann.

The geologist also mentioned that the discovery of meteors in moderate climate regions like France is even more infrequent.

"It's very rare, in our temperate environments, to find them. They merge with other elements. On the other hand, in a desert environment, we can find them more easily."