From biryani & pizza to fevicol & condoms: This is what India ordered from Zomato, Blinkit in 2024

India’s leading food delivery platform, Zomato, and quick commerce entity, Blinkit, have revealed their much-anticipated 2024 year-end wraps. These reports offer a fascinating glimpse into the food preferences and ordering trends that define the nation’s choices throughout the year.
Zomato Lookback: How India Ate in 2024
Zomato’s insights showcase the nation’s diverse culinary tastes and quirky anecdotes that reflect India’s love for food. Here are the highlights:
Biryani Reigns Supreme
- With a staggering 9,13,99,110 orders, biryani remained the most popular dish in 2024.
- That’s over three orders per second, every day!
Pizza Takes Second Place
- Pizza secured its spot as the second-most ordered dish with 5,84,46,908 orders.
- Fun fact: If lined up, the pizzas ordered could stretch from Mumbai to New York City and beyond.
Chai vs Coffee: The Great Beverage Battle
- Tea orders: 77,76,725
- Coffee orders: 74,32,856
- Chai narrowly edged out coffee as India’s preferred brew.
Heartwarming Train Tales
- A generous traveller ordered 120 Manchurian combos on a train to feed an entire bogey. Talk about sharing the joy!
Unique Feats and Super Savers
- A Delhi customer explored 1,377 unique restaurants in 2024, setting a record for culinary curiosity.
- A Zomato Gold member saved an impressive Rs 2,24,591 on delivery and dining.
Delhi vs Mumbai: Gol Gappe vs Pani Puri
- Delhi ordered 25 times more Gol Gappe than Mumbai’s Pani Puri orders, showcasing a clear regional favorite.
Blinkit in a Blink: What India Ordered in 2024
Blinkit’s year-end wrap highlights the diversity of products that captured India’s interest in 2024. Here’s what stood out:
Beverage Bonanza
- Coca-Cola cans: 1,85,17,980 orders
- Thums Up bottles: 84,35,783 orders
- Maaza bottles: 14,57,616 orders
- Sprite: A single customer ordered 1,203 bottles!
Unique Purchases
- Mumbai led with 17,58,720 condom orders.
- Someone ordered 55 bottles of Fevicol in a single purchase.
- 9,150 Vicks cough drops were ordered in one go.
Popular Essentials
- Maggi: 1,75,64,980 packs ordered
- Dates: 16,43,621 packs ordered
- Tide: 1,35,336 orders from Mumbai alone
- UNO decks: 3,03,500 orders
- boAt earphones: 7,89,205 units ordered