Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

From biryani & pizza to fevicol & condoms: This is what India ordered from Zomato, Blinkit in 2024

With a staggering 9,13,99,110 orders, biryani remained the most popular dish in 2024. That’s over three orders per second every day!

India’s leading food delivery platform, Zomato, and quick commerce entity, Blinkit, have revealed their much-anticipated 2024 year-end wraps. These reports offer a fascinating glimpse into the food preferences and ordering trends that define the nation’s choices throughout the year.

Zomato Lookback: How India Ate in 2024

Zomato’s insights showcase the nation’s diverse culinary tastes and quirky anecdotes that reflect India’s love for food. Here are the highlights:

Biryani Reigns Supreme

  • With a staggering 9,13,99,110 orders, biryani remained the most popular dish in 2024.
  • That’s over three orders per second, every day!

Pizza Takes Second Place

  • Pizza secured its spot as the second-most ordered dish with 5,84,46,908 orders.
  • Fun fact: If lined up, the pizzas ordered could stretch from Mumbai to New York City and beyond.

Chai vs Coffee: The Great Beverage Battle

  • Tea orders: 77,76,725
  • Coffee orders: 74,32,856
  • Chai narrowly edged out coffee as India’s preferred brew.

Heartwarming Train Tales

  • A generous traveller ordered 120 Manchurian combos on a train to feed an entire bogey. Talk about sharing the joy!

Unique Feats and Super Savers

  • A Delhi customer explored 1,377 unique restaurants in 2024, setting a record for culinary curiosity.
  • A Zomato Gold member saved an impressive Rs 2,24,591 on delivery and dining.

Delhi vs Mumbai: Gol Gappe vs Pani Puri

  • Delhi ordered 25 times more Gol Gappe than Mumbai’s Pani Puri orders, showcasing a clear regional favorite.

Blinkit in a Blink: What India Ordered in 2024

Blinkit’s year-end wrap highlights the diversity of products that captured India’s interest in 2024. Here’s what stood out:

Beverage Bonanza

  • Coca-Cola cans: 1,85,17,980 orders
  • Thums Up bottles: 84,35,783 orders
  • Maaza bottles: 14,57,616 orders
  • Sprite: A single customer ordered 1,203 bottles!

Unique Purchases

  • Mumbai led with 17,58,720 condom orders.
  • Someone ordered 55 bottles of Fevicol in a single purchase.
  • 9,150 Vicks cough drops were ordered in one go.

Popular Essentials

  • Maggi: 1,75,64,980 packs ordered
  • Dates: 16,43,621 packs ordered
  • Tide: 1,35,336 orders from Mumbai alone
  • UNO decks: 3,03,500 orders
  • boAt earphones: 7,89,205 units ordered

Published on: Dec 27, 2024, 5:35 PM IST
