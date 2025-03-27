From CEO to customer: Pawan Goenka buys his first EV from Mahindra, Anand Mahindra says 'enjoying fruits of his own labour'

When Pawan Goenka, former Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra, bought his first electric vehicle—the Mahindra XUV 9e, it was a symbolic homecoming. The purchase was not just a personal decision but a reflection of Goenka’s deep-rooted association with Mahindra’s evolution in the automotive industry.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, took to X to share his heartfelt emotions over Goenka’s decision, stating, “This is not just another video for me.” He recalled the journey they shared, from Goenka’s early days at Mahindra to his pivotal role in shaping the company’s legacy.

Goenka joined Mahindra & Mahindra in 1993 after leaving General Motors in the US. Initially hesitant about the state of Mahindra’s R&D facilities in Nashik, he considered turning back. “He often relates how when he first went to Nashik and saw the R&D ‘shed’ and its rudimentary state, he began questioning his decision to come back,” Mahindra shared.

However, Goenka stayed, taking on the challenge as Deputy Head of R&D. His leadership led to the creation of the Mahindra Scorpio, one of the company’s most iconic SUVs, and helped establish a world-class R&D centre. Rising through the ranks, he became Executive Director in 2013, took on additional responsibilities in Mahindra’s two-wheeler division in 2014, and eventually served as Managing Director and CEO from 2016 to 2021.

After retiring from Mahindra, Goenka continued his impact in the technology and space sectors, serving as Chairperson of INSPACe. He also holds leadership positions at IIT Madras and the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Reflecting on Goenka’s latest purchase, Mahindra called it a deeply emotional moment. “When I see Pawan and his wife Mamta buying one of our first electric origin SUVs, I am flooded with emotions and memories of working alongside him,” he shared.

Mahindra summed up the moment perfectly: “I see a man who can take pride in helping propel the Indian auto industry into the future. I see a man endorsing and enjoying the fruits of his own labor.”

For Goenka, this is more than just buying a car—it’s a reflection of his decades-long journey with Mahindra and his continued commitment to innovation.

