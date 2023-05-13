SRK stardom in Bangladesh! Video of fans dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in cinema halls goes viral

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen with 'Pathaan' has created a mammoth success for the actor. The movie, which was released worldwide in January, shattered all the records in India.



Now, the movie has become the first Indian film to see a commercial release in Bangladesh since its independence in 1971. The bookings of the film were reportedly full even before its release. Videos of fans dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', a hit number from the movie, have been circulating on social media.



Shah Rukh Khan's fan club posted a video on Twitter, which showed fans dancing merrily to the song in cinema halls. SRK's fan club wrote, "Pathaan craze in Bangladesh PathaanInBangladesh Mass Hysteria as audience dances to JhoomeJoPathaan SRKUniverseBD_(sic)."



Another tweet read, "Pathaan ki Party Continues in Bangladesh and even little kids can’t stop themselves from grooving to JhoomeJoPathaan! SRKUniverseBD PathaanInBanglandesh (sic)."



The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, focuses on an Indian spy and a Pakistani agent who fight a group of mercenaries and their leaders harbouring nefarious plans to harm India. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, Dimple Kapadia, and Manish Wadhwa in lead roles. Pathaan also has a cameo appearance by Salman Khan.

Globally, the action-thriller film made more than Rs 1,000 crore. In India, the film crossed more than Rs 500 crore.



Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in his upcoming film Jawan which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Jawan is set to release on September 7, 2023. Post that, he will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

Also Read: Adani Enterprises board approves plan to raise up to Rs 12,500 cr