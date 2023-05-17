'You are a friend of France': Tata Sons' N Chandrasekaran conferred with France's highest order of merit

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has been conferred France’s highest order of merit – Legion d’Honneur or the Legion of Honour. Chandrasekaran was honoured for his contribution in strengthening and building business between India and France.

TCS’ Chief Marketing and Communication Officer Abhinav Kumar took to LinkedIn to share the news. The Legion of Honour was awarded by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna.

The event was attended by government leaders, Ambassador of India to France Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain, and representatives of the Chambers of Commerce.

Minister Colonna said, “Tata Group is a major player in the Franco-Indian partnership: I had the pleasure of presenting its CEO, on behalf of the President of the Republic, with the insignia of Chevalier de la Légion d'honneur. Dear Natarajan Chandrasekaran, you are a friend of France.”

.@TataCompanies est un acteur majeur du partenariat franco-indien : j'ai eu le plaisir de remettre à son PDG, au nom du Président de la République, les insignes de chevalier de la Légion d'honneur.

Cher Natarajan Chandrasekaran, vous êtes un ami de la France.#ChooseFrance2023 pic.twitter.com/LVh98GgDGZ — Catherine Colonna (@MinColonna) May 16, 2023

Director General, Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Payal S Kumar also congratulated the industry veteran, and said, “Congratulations N Chandrasekaran, Chairman @TataCompanies on being conferred the Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur by the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs @MinColonna for your contribution in strengthening and building business between India and France.”

Congratulations N Chandrasekaran, Chairman @TataCompanies on being conferred the Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur by the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs @MinColonna for your contribution in strengthening and building business between India and France. 🇮🇳🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/u3F8YpP9mN — Payal S. Kanwar (@payalskanwar) May 16, 2023

The Legion of Honour is the highest French order of merit, both civil and military. It was established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte.

Before Chandrasekaran, Chairperson of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) and a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, Kiran Nadar was conferred the conferred Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur for her outstanding contribution in the field of art, her commitment to providing greater access to culture both nationally and internationally, and her leading role in fostering Indo-French cultural ties.

