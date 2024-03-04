From monk to misrepresentation? Report claims Jay Shetty fabricated past story and plagiarised posts

Jay Shetty, the British podcaster and life coach, is facing allegations of plagiarism and fabricating details about his life story.

“During his school years, Jay Shetty spent vacations living with monks in India, immersing himself in their wisdom and teachings," Jay Shetty's official website stated.

Meanwhile, a Guardian report has surfaced which alleges that Jay Shetty misrepresented his background by falsely stating that he spent three years in an Indian temple. This comes amid accusations of plagiarism and questions about the authenticity of his life story.

Jay Shetty, a 36-year-old London-born podcaster and life coach, has gained prominence through his "On Purpose" podcast featuring influential guests like Michelle Obama and Kim Kardashian.

Furthermore, Jay Shetty faces scrutiny for operating the Jay Shetty Certification School, where students reportedly pay significant fees to learn his discipline.

In light of the investigative report, questions arise about the accuracy of Jay Shetty's personal narrative and educational background. The report suggests that Shetty's claimed transition from a life of material success to that of a monk and subsequent transformation into a public self-help personality may not align with the actual events, raising concerns about the authenticity of his story.

The report stated, “After graduating, Shetty forgoes a life of material success to live as a monk himself. Three years later, he has another revelation: his purpose in life is not to live the humble life of a monk but to use his preternatural oratory skills to share wisdom with the world. Thus begins his transformation into a public self-help personality and his swift rise to fame. Shetty's success is largely predicated on this riches-to-rags-to-riches backstory.”

The investigative report alleges that Jay Shetty misrepresented parts of his biography, including a pivotal life-changing moment at 18, and questioned the authenticity of his claimed degree in behavioral science from a business school that reportedly doesn't offer such a course. The report suggests that Shetty may be using his spiritual identity to amass substantial financial gains.