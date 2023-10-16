From rural UP to Silicon Valley: Student says no to Rs 32 lakh job, lands Rs 56 lakh offer from Google

Aradhya Tripathi, a student from Gothwa village in Uttar Pradesh, India, turned down a job offer of Rs 32 lakh from Scaler and accepted an offer of Rs 56 lakh from Google.

Studied at the Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), she has received a massive package worth Rs 56 lakh from Google which stands as the highest ever offered to an MMMUT alumnus.

Aradhya, a zealous tech enthusiast, who has carved an unprecedented niche for herself in the robust tech industry at a young age. Born to an advocate father and a homemaker mother, Aradhya's academic prowess was noticeable sooner than most. A product of St. Joseph's School and having completed her BTech in Computer Engineering from MMMUT, Aradhya's foundation was well-laid.

Aradhya's journey as a software engineer at Scaler in 2023 turned out to be very successful. Her outstanding performance during her tenure at Scaler not only earned her a commendable package of Rs 32 lakh but also made way for an even grander opportunity. Soon after her successful stint there, Aradhya claimed an astounding offer from none other than the tech titan, Google.

Her hands-on experience in managing scalable products and dealing with live production traffic in highly competitive environments proved instrumental.

“I have a firm hold and experience with several tech stacks like React.JS, React Redux, NextJs, Typescript, NodeJs, MongoDb, ExpressJS and SCSS [...]. I have a keen interest in Data Structures and Algorithms and has solved about 1000+ questions on various coding platforms and have a good rating on them,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

