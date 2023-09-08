From single room thatched house to bungalow: Nagaland bureaucrat's inspiring story wins internet

Nellayappan B, Officer on Special Duty to Nagaland CM Nephiu Rio, won the internet by sharing his inspiring life story on X (formerly Twitter). The civil servant shared a picture of his old single-room thatched house as he revealed about his humble beginnings.

The story of Nellayappan is similar to many others who did a lot of hard work in their life and had such humble beginnings in life. He also wrote that seven people used to live in the single-room house till he turned 30. He further said that only education, determination and hard work helped him gain success in life.

“I lived in this single room thatched house (coconut leaf roof then) with my Parents & 4 Siblings till I was 30 years old. Blessed to reach today's position through Education, Dedication & Hard Work,” Nellayappan wrote as the caption on his X post.

This story of Nellayappan inspired many X users as they commented on the post.

One user wrote, “The best thing on X app today!”. While another praised him for his hard work.

The best thing on X app today! — Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy (@DrDeepakKrishn1) September 6, 2023

Another X user asked him about his old house and its current situation.

Hope u renovated ur old house or you built this new house at the same place? — Manish Bothra🇮🇳 (@MoneyMystery) September 6, 2023

One X user wrote, “This is so inspirational Sir! Also you've got a beautiful house.”

This is so inspirational Sir!

Also you've got a beautiful house — Ninjamonkey 🇮🇳 (@Aryan_warlord) September 6, 2023

Another user agreed with Nellayapan and emphasised on the importance of determination and hard work.

Congrats. Correct. Education, dedication and Hard work is the key. Been there. — Dilip Patel (@patel_dilip) September 6, 2023

Another user wrote, “Beauty is not in just reaching the goal but sharing the journey too.. Sir, You inspired how many today that's a difficult count.. mighty bless you ..”

Beauty is not in just reaching the goal but sharing the journey too.. Sir, You inspired how many today that's a difficult count.. mighty bless you ..🧿🧿 — Leena Deshmukh (@Sai2289) September 8, 2023

Nellayapppan also revealed in the comments that he took a home loan for his new house.