'From watchman to guest': Son takes father back to 5-star hotel for dinner where he worked 25 years ago

A Delhi man’s story of returning to a luxury hotel with his father, who once worked there as a watchman, has captured hearts online. Aryan Mishra shared how he brought his father to ITC, where he had worked from 1995 to 2000, not as an employee but as a guest for dinner 25 years later.

Posting on X, Mishra, an amateur astronomer, shared a picture of himself and his parents enjoying a meal at the hotel. “My father was a watchman at ITC in New Delhi from 1995-2000; today I had the opportunity to take him to the same place for dinner,” he wrote.

The story resonated deeply with social media users, sparking an outpouring of emotions and heartfelt reactions.

My father was a watchman at ITC in New Delhi from 1995-2000; today I had the opportunity to take him to the same place for dinner :) pic.twitter.com/nsTYzdfLBr — Aryan Mishra | आर्यन मिश्रा (@desiastronomer) January 23, 2025

“I don’t know who you are, but my heart fills with happiness on reading such a beautiful story. Extremely happy for you and your family,” wrote one user.

Another shared a poignant memory, saying, “This is so beautiful. You make me long for my Baba. Growing up, we couldn’t afford much. Now I can, but God had other plans. I can afford dinners now, but I can’t afford to take Baba for the same dinners anymore.”

Others praised Mishra for honouring his father in such a meaningful way. “Great way to celebrate your achievement and cherish these moments. Take care of your parents,” one comment read.

The post has struck a chord, highlighting the joy of celebrating milestones with loved ones and reflecting on humble beginnings. As one commenter aptly put it, “So good to see this. Bhagwan aap sabhi ko hamesha khush rakhein.”

For Mishra and his family, this meal was more than dinner—it was a full-circle moment filled with pride and gratitude.