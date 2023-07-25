Frustrated with loan calls, man asks bank to lend him Rs 300 crore to buy train; netizens say 'well done'

In an era where unsolicited calls from banks have become a common annoyance, a man's ingenious response to such a call has gained significant attention. The incident, which unfolded on July 25, involved a man who played a prank on a bank employee by expressing his desire to secure staggering Rs 300-crore loan to buy a train.

The audio recording of the call, shared on Instagram, features the man engaging in a witty exchange with the unsuspecting bank employee named Nisha.

As part of her routine script, Nisha asked if the man was interested in availing a loan. Instead of the usual decline or hang-up, the man confidently stated his intention to secure a loan of Rs 300 crore for the purpose of purchasing a train.

The audacious request left Nisha momentarily stunned and uncertain of how to respond to this bizarre proposition. After a brief pause, she composed herself and proceeded to ask the man about his history of prior loans.

In a humorous twist, the prankster revealed that he had indeed taken a loan previously, but it was for a modest Hero cycle, with a loan amount of a mere Rs 1,600.

The prank call sparked a wave of responses from social media users who found the incident amusing and satisfying. Many praised the prankster's wit and audacity, stating that persistent callers like these deserved to be pranked in return. Some even suggested novel strategies to escape future pesky calls, jesting that one should take a loan in such a way that the bank employees block your calls.

"Well done! These guys deserve it," a social media user said. "Nisha from bank be like: sorry wrong number," another user said. "Take a loan in such a way that the bank employees block your calls," a third user wrote.

