'Full support to the shopkeeper': Netizens support after restaurant owner denies service to food vlogger, says 'Main tum logo se dur rahta hun’

A recent incident involving a food vlogger and a restaurant owner has sparked a heated debate on social media. The vlogger, who was attempting to review the restaurant, was denied service by the owner, who reportedly said, "Main tum logo se dur rahta hun" (I stay away from people like you).

A video of a confrontation has gone viral, showing a restaurant owner returning a vlogger's money and asking him to leave the eatery. The footage, shared on X, shows the vlogger ordering a plate of spring rolls and paying immediately. After a short wait, the owner calls him over and hands back his money. The vlogger, surprised by this, asks the owner why he is being asked to leave.

Kalesh b/w A Food Vlogger and a Shopkeeper (Context in the Clip) pic.twitter.com/7B7MSJXQs0 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 23, 2024

When the vlogger asked why he was being asked to leave, the shopkeeper, clearly frustrated, began to rant. He explained that he noticed he was being filmed and accused the vlogger of pretending to praise his food in person while planning to write a negative review later.

The video sparked a lot of discussion on X, with many people supporting the shopkeeper. They agreed that he was justified in refusing service to the food vlogger.

A user wrote, “Full support to the shopkeeper in this. No one is forcing anyone to eat there, but don’t hurt someone’s business.” Another added, “The blogger was taught a lesson very well, but what about the blogger? He ended up with an even better clip from it.”

A third added, “I wish every shop owner behaved the same way.” A fourth wrote, “True story of food vlogging.”