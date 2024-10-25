scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
'Full support to the shopkeeper': Netizens support after restaurant owner denies service to food vlogger, says 'Main tum logo se dur rahta hun’

Feedback

'Full support to the shopkeeper': Netizens support after restaurant owner denies service to food vlogger, says 'Main tum logo se dur rahta hun’

A video of a confrontation has gone viral, showing a restaurant owner returning a vlogger's money and asking him to leave the eatery. The footage, shared on X, shows the vlogger ordering a plate of spring rolls and paying immediately.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
A video of a confrontation has gone viral, showing a restaurant owner returning a vlogger's money and asking him to leave the eatery. A video of a confrontation has gone viral, showing a restaurant owner returning a vlogger's money and asking him to leave the eatery.

A recent incident involving a food vlogger and a restaurant owner has sparked a heated debate on social media. The vlogger, who was attempting to review the restaurant, was denied service by the owner, who reportedly said, "Main tum logo se dur rahta hun" (I stay away from people like you).

A video of a confrontation has gone viral, showing a restaurant owner returning a vlogger's money and asking him to leave the eatery. The footage, shared on X, shows the vlogger ordering a plate of spring rolls and paying immediately. After a short wait, the owner calls him over and hands back his money. The vlogger, surprised by this, asks the owner why he is being asked to leave.

When the vlogger asked why he was being asked to leave, the shopkeeper, clearly frustrated, began to rant. He explained that he noticed he was being filmed and accused the vlogger of pretending to praise his food in person while planning to write a negative review later.

The video sparked a lot of discussion on X, with many people supporting the shopkeeper. They agreed that he was justified in refusing service to the food vlogger.

A user wrote, “Full support to the shopkeeper in this. No one is forcing anyone to eat there, but don’t hurt someone’s business.” Another added, “The blogger was taught a lesson very well, but what about the blogger? He ended up with an even better clip from it.”

A third added, “I wish every shop owner behaved the same way.” A fourth wrote, “True story of food vlogging.”

Published on: Oct 25, 2024, 6:04 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement