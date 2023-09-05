G20 Summit: 28-foot-tall Nataraja statue installed at Summit venue in Delhi; see pictures

A towering 28-feet-tall statue of 'Nataraja', believed to be the world's tallest, has been installed at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi.

Built by eighteen people, the world's tallest Nataraja statue stands at the entrance of the convention hall at Bharat Mandapam. The statue symbolises Lord Shiva as the 'Lord of Dance' and his cosmic power of creation and destruction.

The G20 Leaders' Summit will take place from September 9-10 at 'Bharat Mandapam', the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre at Pragati Maidan.

A 'Culture Corridor' envisioned by the Ministry of Culture will also be unveiled at Bharat Mandapam on the opening day of the Summit.

US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are among the G20 leaders who have already confirmed their participation in the G20 Summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi his decision not to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi in person as he has to focus on the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi this week and the delegation will be led by Premier Li Qiang.

The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

