Gautam Adani's son Jeet pledges ₹10 lakh for 500 Divyang brides every year, Adani Group chairman says...

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani and his fiancee Diva Jaimin Shah on Wednesday pledged to donate ₹10 lakh each to 500 differently-abled (Divyang) brides every year. Jeet is set to tie the knot with Diva Jaimin Shah in an intimate ceremony in Ahmedabad on February 7.

Related Articles

Adani Sr confirmed the development in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Calling it a matter of immense joy, the industrialist said that through this effort, many disabled daughters and their families will be able to live a life of happiness, peace and respect.

In order to launch this initiative, Jeet met 21 brides and their husbands.

Read Gautam Adani's full post here

It is a matter of immense joy that my son Jeet and daughter-in-law Diva are starting their married life with a holy resolution.

Jeet and Diva have pledged to do 'Mangal Seva' by providing financial assistance of Rs. 10 lakhs for each sister in the marriage of 500 handicapped sisters every year.

As a father, this ‘Mangal Seva’ is a matter of immense satisfaction and good fortune for me.

I have full faith that through this sacred effort, the lives of many disabled daughters and their families will move forward with happiness, peace and respect.

I pray to the Lord to give Jeet and Diva the blessings and strength to continue moving forward on this path of service.

In January, Jeet and Diva visited the Mitti Cafe at the Mumbai airport. They invited the team of Mitti Cafe to Ahmedabad for their upcoming wedding. In a viral video, Jeet was heard telling an employee: "Aap humko khilate hain, abhi hum aapko khilate hain (You feed us, now it's our turn to feed you)."

The couple received a bouquet of flowers and other gifts from the team of Mitti Cafe. Mitti Cafe has a chain of outlets wherein adults with physical, mental and psychiatric disabilities, especially those coming from economically weaker sections of the society, are employed.

Jeet Adani is the youngest son of Gautam Adani and the director at Adani Airports.

A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, the 27-year-old started his career at the Adani Group in 2019 at the Group CFO's office. He was tasked to focus on the group's strategic finance, capital markets, and risk and governance policy. Diva Shah is the daughter of the diamond mogul Jaimin Shah.