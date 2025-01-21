Jeet Adani's wedding: Gautam Adani says wedding won't be 'Maha Kumbh' of celebrities

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Tuesday clarified that his youngest son, Jeet Adani, will be getting married on February 7 and the wedding will be a simple affair conducted in a traditional manner.

"Jeet's marriage is on 7th February. Our activities are like common people. His marriage will be very simple and with fully traditional ways, Adani clarified after he was asked about his son's marriage.

Gautam Adani along with his wife, Priti Adani, and elder son Karan Adani, attended the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj. When Adani was asked whether Jeet Adani's wedding would be a "Maha Kumbh of celebrities", to which he said, "Bilkul nahi hoga" (No, it won't be).

#WATCH | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh | On his son Jeet Adani's marriage, Adani Group chairman, Gautam Adani says, "Jeet's marriage is on 7th February. Our activities are like common people. His marriage will be very simple and with full traditional ways..." pic.twitter.com/CebEZ4q14i — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2025

Recently, there have been widespread reports circulating on social media regarding the upcoming wedding ceremony of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah, daughter of Surat diamond merchant Jaimin Shah.

There were speculations that a number of global figures and celebrities will be in attendance, including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Daniel Craig, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, the Kardashian sisters, Rafael Nadal, Diljit Dosanjh, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, King Charles, and the Pope.

Some reports have even claimed that the India-England ODI at the Motera stadium has been rescheduled to accommodate the wedding festivities, which are said to include 1,000 supercars, hundreds of private jets, and chefs from 58 different countries, with an estimated cost exceeding Rs 10,000 crore.

Speaking after performing the Ganga Aarti with his family at Prayagraj’s Triveni Sangam, Adani said: “My upbringing and our way of doing things are that of a common person from the working class. Jeet too is here for Ma Ganga’s blessings. The wedding will be a simple and traditional family affair.”

Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant's 2024 wedding garnered global attention, with lavish pre-wedding celebrations held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and a cruise party in Italy. The Mumbai wedding spanned over three days and was attended by prominent figures from the business, tech, and political realms worldwide, solidifying its status as a high-profile event.