'Gen Z works just as hard as people before us,' says US woman whose crying video on working 9 to 5 went viral

A video of a college grad recently went viral on social media. In the video, the woman was complaining about her 9 to 5 job schedule, saying it left her with little time to do anything else.

In the video, the young woman complained of the "crazy" 9 to 5 schedule saying that she has doesn't have the time and energy to cook her dinner, workout, make friends or even anything.

The video soon went viral with many social media users criticising her, while a few others came up to support her.

"When I was her age I was working 12 hours a day 7 days a week for most of the year. That on top of an hour commute both ways. I have no sympathy for these people," an X user wrote.

Another said, "I work 12 hours almost every day while raising two young, active children. You learn to organize, prioritize, and make sacrifices. The transition to adulthood doesn’t happen overnight."

"She has 6 hours of free time in the evening. Make it work, stop crying, enjoy the weekends. Welcome to adult life where you are responsible for your own living," a third added.

This generation is completely doomed. They can't even hold a 9-5 job without having a mental breakdown. pic.twitter.com/EPHLAPScN7 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 25, 2023

A fourth came up in her support saying, "I had a similar breakdown when I got my first 9-5 in Houston and realized it took three hours on the bus to get home..."

"She's right though...," stated another.

The 21-year-old has now opened up about her video and said in an interview that her video was taken out of context by many. “I don’t even understand how this has turned into a political argument when all I was trying to do was open a conversation and be respectful towards people that work even longer hours than I do,” she told Rolling Stone.

"I didn’t expect it to cause a media frenzy," she continued. "I was just trying to be relatable to my followers that also have to work a job with long hours," she added.

"Different news stations picked up my video and painted post-grads as entitled and lazy which is far from the case," the 21-year-old stated. "Gen Z works just as hard as people before us, with lower salaries and higher costs of living,” she argued.

The outlet said that the 21-year-old graduated from the University of South Carolina in May 2023, a year earlier than the rest of her class, in an effort to cut down the cost of tuition.

