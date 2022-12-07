German Foreign Minister uses Paytm for shopping in Delhi's Chandni Chowk market. Here’s what Paytm CEO said

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who is in India for a two-day official visit, explored the streets of the national capital New Delhi during her free time. Baerbock’s visit comes four days after India formally took over the presidency of the G20 grouping.

In Delhi, Baerbock visited Sis Ganj Gurudwara and Chandni Chowk market. There she reportedly bought traditional Indian clothes. Philipp Ackermann, German ambassador to India, in a tweet, said that Baerbock used Digital payments app Paytm to pay for things in Chandni Chowk.

He tweeted, “Packed & productive - a super exciting Day 1 of Minister @ABaerbock draws to a close. Great talks with @DrSJaishankar, an enriching visit to Sis Ganj Gurudwara followed by shopping with Shashi Bansal in Chandni Chowk and using Paytm to pay!”

Packed & productive - a super exciting Day 1 of Minister @ABaerbock draws to a close.



Great talks with @DrSJaishankar, an enriching visit to Sis Ganj Gurudwara followed by shopping with Shashi Bansal in Chandni Chowk and using Paytm to pay! pic.twitter.com/dMk9ZPAx4R December 5, 2022

Ackermann’s post also included some pictures that showed Baerbock with some women at the Sis Ganj Gurudwara, and buying traditional Indian clothes at a shop in Chandni Chowk.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of Paytm, also retweeted Ackermann’s tweet and reacted to the envoy’s tweet saying that it was an experience of India's “world class digital payment infrastructure”.

He tweeted, “Welcome all #G20 delegates and foreign dignitaries India and experience India's world class digital payment infrastructure, just #PaytmKaro.”

Welcome all #G20 delegates and foreign dignitaries India and experience India's world class digital payment infrastructure, just #PaytmKaro ! 🇮🇳🚀 https://t.co/xEMI6JTXYP — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) December 6, 2022

Sharma also added a thread to his tweet and added Niti Ayog’s Former CEO Amitabh Kant’s tweet. Paytm CEO’s thread read: “And proud to be part of generation seeing change not just in Payments. From Health Care to Transport, Education to Governance. Proud of my country setting benchmark of public technology infrastructure! #G20India @g20org.”

And proud to be part of generation seeing change not just in Payments.

From Health Care to Transport, Education to Governance. Proud of my country setting benchmark of public technology infrastructure!#G20India @g20org https://t.co/CEbf5JGAYq — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) December 6, 2022

The German foreign minister arrived in Delhi on December 5, 2022. She also paid her respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital. She took a ride in the Delhi Metro. In a statement, Baerbock called India as Germany's "natural partner" and said that the country will have a major impact on the international order in the 21st century.