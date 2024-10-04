'Get girls married...': Preacher of hate Zakir Naik makes shocking outburst at girls orphanage; watch why he got so angry

Preacher of hate and fugitive Zakir Naik is in the news for all the wrong reasons, again. In a clip that has gone viral on social media, Naik, who is in Pakistan for a lecture series on Islam, showcased a shocking behaviour when he visited an orphanage.

The video, which was shared by Pakistan-based researcher and journalist Usman Chaudhary, shows Naik visiting an orphanage for girls with the latter welcoming him by presenting him with flowers and a memento. However, the hate preacher, wanted for terror-related charges by India's National Investigative Agency, can be seen rushing off stage in a hurry, with the girls looking seriously puzzled.

Dr. Zakir Naik recently made headlines after leaving the stage at an event for orphan children in Islamabad. He declined to present awards to young girls, citing that they were 'Na-Mahram' (unrelated by blood or marriage), based on his interpretation of Islamic principles.… https://t.co/QfhNE4L1RZ pic.twitter.com/5TNwYlA3ts — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) October 2, 2024

Another social media influencer, Imtiaz Mahmood clarified that Naik was reportedly infuriated after the orphanage owners and administration introduced the girls as 'daughters.'

"You cannot touch them or call them your daughters," Zakir Naik reportedly said, referring to them as "non-mahram".

According to Mahmood, Naik's argument was that these girls should not be called as 'daughters' as they are of marriageable age and needs to be married off as soon as possible.

Zakir Naik met with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday after arriving in the country on Monday, following an invitation from the Pakistani government. His visit comes amid tight security measures as he embarks on a lecture series in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore.

India has condemned Naik's trip to Pakistan, with a government spokesperson stating, "We are not surprised that a fugitive from Indian justice has received a high-level welcome in Pakistan. While this is disappointing and condemnable, it is not unexpected."

Since fleeing India, Naik has been residing in Malaysia. During a visit to India on August 20, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim indicated that if sufficient evidence is presented against Naik, Malaysia would not tolerate any form of terrorism.