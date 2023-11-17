'Get out of the yellow fever': Sunil Gavaskar on foreigners claiming World Cup 2023 is rigged

Team India, led deftly by 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma in the powerplay and carried adeptly by 'King' Virat Kohli in the middle overs, is in its greatest form ever in this World Cup. Despite the team being praised by the likes of Pakistani bowling great Wasim Akram from time to time, there have been skeptics who have claimed that the World Cup 2023 is rigged in favour of India, right from the toss to the ball and even the pitch.

Former Pakistani cricketer Sikandar Bakht said that Rohit Sharma deliberately threw the coin far to win the toss so that the opposition captain cannot cross-check the call. Not only this, Hasan Raza, another former cricketer from across the border, alleged in a television discussion that the balls were being tampered with, which gave India an unfair edge over other teams. Raza further said that the DRS review calls have also gone in India's favour, while complimenting Mohammed Shami and Siraj.

Media reports suggesting that India allegedly switched pitches before their World Cup semi final against New Zealand also started doing the rounds. Soon after this, ex-England captain Micheal Vaughan suggested that a fresh pitch should be used for the semi final match. Cricket commentator and 1983 World Cup veteran Sunil Gavaskar, also known as the Little Master among cricket lovers, came out in defence of the Men in Blue against the skeptics. Gavaskar told the skeptics to "smell the coffee" and leave their prejudice against India in a conversation with India Today's Rajdeep Sardesai.

"Get out of that yellow fever you guys have about India and start to smell the coffee. When you talk about coffee, not the Brazilian coffee but the Nilgiri coffee, start to smell the coffee. There was a time when you guys were the bosses and you could do whatever you wanted. Now, it is India which is running the run, ruling the roost and you better be prepared to accept it," Gavaskar said.

He also recounted the times when some of these cricketers didn't want Team India to play in their countries since Indians were not very attractive but now the tables have been turned completely. The cricket legend also said that the number of India's Test matches has been increased simply because it translates into more television revenue for foreign cricketing boards.

"There was a time when you guys did not even want India to play in your countries, you know, because Indians were not very attractive. Now, you're falling all over yourselves to have India coming in. Now, suddenly from three Test matches, you increase India's Test matches to four Test matches. Now, suddenly from four Test matches, you have increased it to five test matches because every extra Test match with India gives you television revenue," he said.

He said that these journalists and critics are fine with foreign cricketing boards making money off of India but have a heartburn when India does the same. The 1983 World Cup veteran said that if you want to be World Champions, you need to be able to perform in all kinds of conditions.

"At the end of the day, the situation about the pitches or whatever they are talking about, if you want to be World Champions, you got to be prepared to play in all kinds of conditions," he said. He added that the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium that these journos and critics were talking about was not changed before the toss took place. Gavaskar further mentioned that in their times, they have played in pitches where stumps were pushed back to make the good length spot more prominent, while adding that the Indian cricketers never complained about pitch or the conditions.

"That's the beauty of playing, that's a challenge of playing in overseas conditions. So, basically smell the coffee, it's the Nilgiris. It is very nice and go home and maybe it's winter in your town. Go home, tuck yourself into a nice blanket and watch India," said Gavaskar while taking on the critics of India in his unimitable style.

Sunil Gavaskar's remarks come ahead of the upcoming India vs Australia final to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Team India beat the Blackcaps by a comfortable margin of 70 runs in the first semi final match held on Wednesday whereas the Pat Cummins-led Australia made it to the finals after beating the Proteas by 3 wickets in the second semi final match held on Thursday. Australia have lifted the World Cup trophy for five times so far-- 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015 whereas India have become the World Champions twice so far in 1983 and in 2011.

