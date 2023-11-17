IND vs AUS World Cup final 2023: Australian PM Anthony Albanese invited to Ahmedabad

IND vs AUS World Cup final: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been invited to the India vs Australia World Cup final. The final match will take place on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India and Australia will face off against each other in an ODI World Cup final after 20 years. The last time the two teams clashed was in 2003. During this match, the Indian team was led by Sourav Ganguly and the Australian team was led by Ricky Ponting.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese has been invited for the 2023 World Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/awpX10fXjA

Rohit Sharma-led India reached the final stage of the tournament after beating New Zealand by a margin of 70 runs in the first semifinal match on Wednesday. Pat Cummins-led Team Australia, on the other hand, entered the World Cup final with swagger after beating the Temba Bavuma-led Team South Africa by 3 wickets in the second semifinal match on Thursday.

This match was held at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens and Travis Head was declared as the player of the match. Head scored a total of 62 runs off 48 balls out of the 215/7 score achieved by Australia. He was followed by Steve Smith (30 runs off 62 balls) and David Warner (29 runs off 18 balls).

Before the final clash between the Men in Blue and Australia, the two teams have clashed in the fifth game of the World Cup held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In this clash, India defeated Australia by 6 wickets and KL Rahul was declared the player of the match.

India vs Australia World Cup head-to-head records

India and Australia have faced each other 13 times so far in the ODI World Cup matches. While Australia won 8 of these matches, India emerged victorious in 5 clashes. Out of the 5 matches won, Team India won the three matches when batting first and two while chasing the score first. In case of Australia, they have won 7 of the 8 matches by first putting runs on board and only one when chasing first.

The highest total scored in an IND vs AUS match was 352/5 in 2019 when Shikhar Dhawan was declared the player of the match whereas he lowest score in an IND vs AUS match was 126/7. For AUS vs IND matches, the highest score was 359/2 in the 2003 World Cup final and the lowest score was 129 in 2018.

