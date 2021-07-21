'Get used to rejections': Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal has a message for young entrepreneurs

Oyo founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal went down memory lane and shared a word of advice for upcoming entrepreneurs. Taking to Twitter he said what matters the most are the moments where "people are willing to give you time" and that entrepreneurs should focus on making the most of them. The recent tweet by Agarwal garnered over 3,400 likes and numerous comments at the time of writing this article.

"During my early days at Oyo, nearly 80 per cent of the VCs I wrote to rejected me. As an entrepreneur, you are going to face rejection most of the time, get used to it. But the few moments where people are willing to give you time, are the ones that matter. Make the most of them," Agarwal tweeted.

Twitter users found his advice extremely valuable and one of the users commented, "Hold the vision, trust the process." Another user stated, "You are absolutely right, we all just have to keep it up, they say if you are stuck in a tunnel you must keep trying until you find a way and the time comes when you see the light."

This is not the first time Agarwal has told entrepreneurs to accept rejection as a fact of life. The Delhi-based entrepreneur said humility is an important trait for those who want to have a business of their own. Agarwal also shared a word of advice he got from his counterpart Bejul Somaia, Partner at venture capital firm Lightspeed.

Ritesh Agarwal is known for giving advice to young entrepreneurs on Twitter and has a loyal fan base due to the same. He has over 135,000 followers on the social media platform.

