Global Day of Parents 2020: Wishes, WhatsApp messages to mark this special occasion

Global Day of Parents is celebrated on June 1 every year. This day is a special opportunity for all of us to appreciate parents and parental figures in our lives for everything they do for their children and for their selfless commitment to children.

This day was designated by the UN General Assembly in 2012 to recognise a family's primary responsibility to nurture and protect children. It is necessary that children grow up in a family environment and in an atmosphere of love, happiness and understanding for the all-round development of their personality.

Here are some wishes, messages that you can share with your parents to make this occasion special for them:

I was born lucky because I was born to the most adorable parents in the world. Thanks for making my world so beautiful. Happy Global Day of Parents.

The biggest blessing for a child is his parents. I feel lucky all the time for having such amazing parents like you! Happy parents' day.

A day in a year is not enough to be thankful for the sacrifices our parents make 365 days a year. Happy Parents' Day!

The most beautiful thing in this world is to see your parents smiling and knowing that you are the reason behind their smile. Happy Parents' Day

Your parents may not be perfect but they are the most precious gift God has ever given you. Happy Parents' Day 2020

Mom and Dad, Thank you for the greatest gift of all, unconditional love. Happy Parents' Day.

Wishing you both a very Happy Global Day of Parents. Always keep smiling.

Happy Global Parents Day to you, Mom and Dad. You two are the coolest parents I have ever seen and thank God you are mine.

