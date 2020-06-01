Global Day of Parents 2020: Wishes, WhatsApp messages to mark this special occasion

Global Day of Parents is celebrated on June 1 every year. This day is a special opportunity for all of us to appreciate parents and parental figures in our lives for everything they do for their children and for their selfless commitment to children.
This day was designated by the UN General Assembly in 2012 to recognise a family's primary responsibility to nurture and protect children. It is necessary that children grow up in a family environment and in an atmosphere of love, happiness and understanding for the all-round development of their personality.
Here are some wishes, messages that you can share with your parents to make this occasion special for them:
Also read: International Family Day 2020: Wishes, messages, status and why it is celebrated
Also read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Country reopens as unlock 1.0 begins; Haryana opens interstate borders
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today