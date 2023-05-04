'Go do your thing, Ajay': Anand Mahindra congratulates new World Bank chief, calls him 'ball of unstoppable kinetic energy'

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra was all praises for Ajay Banga after the World Bank confirmed Wednesday that he will be its next president.

Mahindra, in a tweet, described meeting the 63-year-old business executive as akin to encountering “a ball of unstoppable kinetic energy.” He also said that Banga's ability to think and act with blinding speed is what sets him apart.

"Ajay Banga's ability to think and act with blinding speed is what sets him apart. To meet him is to encounter a ball of unstoppable kinetic energy. Go do your thing, Ajay, and I hope you can restore this great institution’s purpose and impact…," the industrialist wrote.

On Wednesday, Banga made history by becoming the first-ever Indian-American to be appointed as the next President of World Bank.

"The Executive Directors of the World Bank today selected Ajay Banga as President of the World Bank for a five-year term beginning June 2, 2023," the bank said in a press statement.

The Board looks forward to working with Mr. Banga on the World Bank Group Evolution process, as discussed at the April 2023 Spring Meetings, and on all the World Bank Group's ambitions and efforts aimed at tackling the toughest development challenges facing developing countries, the bank statement added.

Banga, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2016, most recently served as Vice Chairman at General Atlantic. Previously, he was President and CEO of Mastercard, a global organisation with nearly 24,000 employees.

