Goa: IFFI 2022 jury head calls 'The Kashmir Files' ‘propaganda, vulgar movie’

At the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday in Goa, the festival’s jury head Nadav Lapid expressed concern over allowing 'The Kashmir Files', which courted lot of controversy in the past, into the competition section.

“I’d like to thank the head of the festival and the director of the programming for the cinematic richness of the programme, for its diversity, for its complexity. It was intense. We saw seven films in the debutant competition, and 15 films in the international competition — the front window of the festival. 14 out of them had cinematic qualities, defaults and evoked vivid discussions. All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to openly share these feelings here with you on this stage. In the spirit of this festival, can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life,” Lapid said in his speech.

Israel's Nadav Lapid made the remark in the presence of top dignitaries, including Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files, released on March 11, is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

#Breaking: #IFFI Jury says they were “disturbed and shocked” to see #NationalFilmAward winning #KashmirFiles, “a propoganda, vulgar movie” in the competition section of a prestigious festival— organised by the Govt of India.

🎤 Over to @vivekagnihotri sir…

@nadavlapi pic.twitter.com/ove4xO8Ftr November 28, 2022

Starring Anupam Kher in the lead role, the movie became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders have endorsed the movie. Several states ruled by the party have given The Kashmir Files tax exemptions – and offered government employees leave from work to watch the film. The movie earned nearly Rs 350 crore at the box office.

Fourth season of the critically-acclaimed Israeli series Fauda was premiered at the 53rd IFFI much ahead of its global launch. Thakur said that Fauda has been a hit in India and the premiere of its fourth season received a thunderous reception during the IFFI. He also thanked Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon for being at Goa for 53rd IFFI.

"Over the last nine days, IFFI curated the screenings of 282 films clocking 35000 minutes of viewing time. The festival featured 183 international films and 97 Indian films in 65 international and 15 Indian languages from 78 countries worldwide," said Thakur at the festival's closing ceremony.