Good Friday 2020: Check out wishes, images, status and messages

Good Friday is regarded as one of the most important festivals among the Christian community across the globe. This festival is celebrated during the auspicious week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday before Easter Sunday. This day marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. In Christianity, Jesus' crucifixion is one of the most important events mentioned in the Holy Bible. Crucifixion of Christ was the end of a bunch of events in the Holy Week such as Jesus' return to Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, Jesus washing his disciples' feet and Jesus' last supper on the Maundy Thursday. It is a popular belief among Christians that in death, Christ took away all sins of the humankind and his crucifixion redeemed them. This year Good Friday is on April 10 whereas Easter is on April 12. The essence of Good Friday is the victory of good over evil. If you are wondering on how to send your greetings to your friends on this day, here are all the wishes, messages, images and status that you can share on this Good Friday:
