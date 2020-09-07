'Good move!': Commuters welcome resumption of Delhi Metro after five months

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resumed metro services across the national capital after a hiatus of five months. Metro services have been closed in the national capital since March due to the coronavirus lockdown. Delhi Metro started today with limited operations on the Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre and Rapid Metro for limited hours. Trains will operate in four-hour shifts, i.e., 07:00 am to 11:00 am and 04:00 pm to 08:00 pm.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and stated that while he was happy that the metro has started its operations from today and good arrangements have been made, we cannot be negligent about taking precautions against coronavirus.

The first four-hour shift went smoothly as the commuters who availed the metro services after a 169-day long sabbatical followed all the safety norms necessary to combat COVID-19, according to the official statement by DMRC. Trains will not halt at stations that come under containment zone areas and on stations where passengers are found flouting social distancing norms and safety procedures. The Ministry of Home Affairs had issued 'Unlock 4.0' guidelines recently and had permitted metro rail operations from September 7 in a graded manner.