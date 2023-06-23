‘Good news, we both don't drink’: Biden’s joke on alcohol at state dinner leaves PM Modi laughing

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Modi shared a moment of bonhomie at the state dinner as the former revealed that they do not drink alcohol.

The two leaders were raising a toast at the state dinner at the White House on Thursday. Biden joked that it was "good news" that they both don't drink alcohol, as he raised his glass of water. Modi burst out in laughter by raising his glass of ginger ale.

"The good news for both of us is we both don't drink," President Biden said, as both raised their glasses.

PM Modi held his glass of ginger ale in his right hand, which is customary for people who are not drinking alcohol at a toast. Biden's joke about not drinking alcohol drew laughter from the audience, and he then raised his glass of water in a toast to the partnership between the United States and India.

While sharing an anecdote about his grandfather, Biden said, "He used to say if you give a toast and you don't have any alcohol in your glass, you must use your left hand.”

"You think I'm kidding, I'm not," President Biden said. "A toast to our partnership, to the people, to the possibilities ahead, two great friends, two great nations, and two great powers. Cheers!" added the US President.

PM Modi, who was ready to raise a toast quipped, "I know, looking at the special menu, everybody is eager to have dinner. I know the effort made by Dr Biden in delicately curated today's menu. But there is one more thing left to do. Please join me in raising a toast. A toast to our wonderful President Biden and Dr Jill Biden. A toast to good health, prosperity and the pursuit of happiness, to liberty, equality and fraternity and to the everlasting bonds of friendship between India and the US. Cheers!"

"I first met you a decade ago, you still have the same dedication. I know your hospitality has moved your guests to sing... If I could sing, I too would have also sung before you all," PM Modi said about his old association with the US President.

The moment was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media. Many people commented on the fact that it was refreshing to see two world leaders who do not drink alcohol.

More than 400 guests were invited for the dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House.

In his address at the State Dinner, Prime Minister Modi applauded the role of Indian Americans in the all-round development of the nation they live in and playing a significant role in strengthening the India-US relationship.

The guests here "symbolise so much about the US-India relationship - our energy, our dynamism, and our potential", he said. "You have gathered a group of exceptionally talented and remarkable people tonight, I must commend you for that," he said thanking President Biden and the first lady for hosting the dinner

Big names in the tech world and billionaire industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sunder Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook were among those invited to the State Dinner. Anand Mahindra, corporate leader Indira Nooyi and the CEOs of Microsoft and Adobe -- Satya Nadella and Shantanu Narayen -- also attended the event.

