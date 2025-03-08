Google Doodle celebrates International Women’s Day 2025 with honouring women in STEM fields

Google is marking International Women’s Day 2025 with a special Doodle celebrating the contributions of women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). This year’s artwork pays tribute to pioneering women who broke barriers, advanced discoveries, and paved the way for future generations.

Since the United Nations officially recognized International Women’s Day in 1973, the day has served as a tribute to women's achievements across various fields. However, STEM remains one of the most gender-imbalanced industries, with women making up only 29% of the global workforce.

Honouring Trailblazers in STEM

"With our Doodle, we honor visionary women in STEM fields. The Doodle artwork spotlights groundbreaking contributions by women who revolutionized space exploration, uncovered ancient discoveries, and pioneered lab research that fundamentally shaped our understanding of physics, chemistry, and biology. And these achievements represent just a small fraction of women’s contributions to science," Google stated.

Despite progress towards gender equality, the STEM gender gap persists. However, Google noted that the number of women entering these fields is steadily rising, signalling a shift toward greater inclusivity.

A legacy of resilience and progress

The roots of International Women’s Day trace back to February 28, 1909, when the first National Women’s Day was observed in the U.S. The movement began a year earlier, in 1908, when 15,000 women marched through New York City, demanding better working conditions, fair wages, and voting rights. This led to one of the largest women’s rights protests of the era and ultimately paved the way for the global recognition of the day.

Today, International Women’s Day 2025 stands as a celebration of resilience, progress, and the limitless potential of women. While achievements in STEM and beyond are acknowledged, the focus remains on building a future where gender no longer dictates opportunities.