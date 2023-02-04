Groom-to-be Sidharth Malhotra leaves for his wedding with Kiara Advani in Jaisalmer

Right after videos of Kiara Advani reaching Jaisalmer with her family and designer Manish Malhotra can be seen all over social media, groom-to-be Sidharth Malhotra was also spotted leaving for his wedding with Kiara.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be tieing the knot on 6th February at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The pre-wedding ceremonies will begin today; the Mehendi ceremony is scheduled for either today’s afternoon or late evening.

Kiara Advani left for Jaisalmer in the morning, and later in the day, Sidharth Malhotra was also spotted in black attire leaving for the airport in his car. A video of him leaving for the airport was shared by one of the paps accounts on Instagram. The actor waved at the photographers and then went inside the car.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani has already reached Jaisalmer. The actress was seen walking out of Jaisalmer airport along with the designer Manish Malhotra and her family.