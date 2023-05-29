GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Final Reserve Day: Timing, weather conditions & more

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) final of 2023, which was scheduled to be held on Sunday (May 28), will now be held on the reserve day on Monday (May 29) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Incessant rains at the venue on Sunday ensured no play was possible between the four-time league winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT).

At around 11 pm last night, the official decision to push the IPL 2023 on Reserve Day was taken. Interestingly, this is the first time that an IPL final has been moved to a reserve day in the 15-year history of the tournament.

The IPL final will now be played on Monday, May 29, at 7:30 pm IST.

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Final Reserve Day: Match Timing

After hours of relentless rain in Ahmedabad on Sunday, the final clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will take place today (Monday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST.

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Final Reserve Day: Weather conditions on May 29

According to the AccuWeather, the weather forecast platform, there is only 3 per cent chance of rain on Monday evening in Ahmedabad. However, it will be cloudy even on Reserve Day.

"Hope we use the reserve day, rain predictions are there tomorrow (Evening - Night) but the probability is less compared to today as the atmosphere has cooled down a bit with heavy rains today. Fingers crossed," Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya tweeted.

#WeatherUpdate - 10:40PM

The thunderstorms (Intense rains) have completely moved away from #Ahmedabad but a lot of backlog clouds are still there, on and off drizzle is nature of such clouds.

Hope we use the reserve day, rain predictions are there tomorrow(Evening - Night) but… pic.twitter.com/mQvrgRDfOp — Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) May 28, 2023

Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing 11:

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing 11:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande and Matheesha Pathirana.

Also Read: Rain delays IPL final toss between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans; what happens next?

Also Read: ‘Selling Dhoni was a career highlight’: Inaugural IPL auctioneer recalls selling Dhoni to CSK