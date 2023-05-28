Rain delays IPL final toss between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans; what happens next?

The eagerly awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) final between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings faced a significant delay as heavy downpours engulfed the venue on Sunday. The weather conditions took an unfavourable turn just half an hour before the scheduled toss, catching everyone off guard. Swift action was taken by the ground staff as they hurriedly covered the centre with two layers of protective sheets, ensuring the pitch and the run-up areas for fast bowlers remained shielded.

However, the intensity of the downpour quickly escalated, accompanied by thunderous roars and flashes of lightning. The enthusiastic fans who had flocked to the stands in large numbers were left with no choice but to seek shelter and retreat from the inclement weather. The scene was dominated by huge puddles of water forming adjacent to the uncovered centre strip, further complicating the situation.

Given the circumstances, there were discussions about the possibility of rescheduling the match to a reserve day, should it prove impossible to have even a five-over game before the cut-off time of 11:56 PM local time. It was also emphasised that if the game could commence by 9:40 PM local time, no overs would be lost. In accordance with the tournament rules, if rain or unfavourable conditions disrupt the IPL final on the scheduled day, it can be played on a subsequent day, designated as the reserve day.

However, in the event that the reserve day is also affected by adverse weather or washed out, the team that secured the top position in the league round would be declared the winner. The defending champions, the Gujarat Titans, emerged as the frontrunners in the league stage, having triumphed in 10 out of their 14 matches, accumulating a commendable 20 points. Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings secured the second position with 17 points, setting the stage for an intense battle between the two sides.

As the skies continue to pour down, the fate of the final hangs in the balance, creating an atmosphere of suspense and anticipation among fans and players alike.

