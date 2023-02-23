'Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh, jeans worth Rs 80,000': Conman Sukesh spotted crying amid raid

Key Highlights

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who has been detained by ED in connection with a money laundering case, was caught crying on camera after luxury items were recovered from his cell in Mandoli jail.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the conman could be seen standing near a heap of recovered goods as prison authorities raided his cell in Mandoli jail and confiscated some of his most prized possessions.

#WATCH | Luxury items found in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's jail cell. CCTV visuals from Mandoli jail shared by sources show Sukesh after raids caught items in his jail cell.



The team comprised Tihar Jailor Deepak Sharma, deputy superintendent Jai Singh and personnel from the central security forces, said a report by India Today.

According to reports, the team recovered Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh and two jeans worth Rs 80,000 from Sukesh’s cell.

Last year, Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Paul were shifted to Mandoli Jail after he moved the Supreme Court seeking his transfer to a prison outside Delhi, citing a threat to his life.

He has been jailed on charges of alleged money laundering and extorting several people. A number of Bollywod actors such as Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have been questioned for their alleged links to the conman.

He has allegedly duped ex-Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife Japna Singh of Rs 3.5 crore.

Chandrashekhar had called Japna Singh by impersonating himself as senior Government official and extorted money from her, reported news agency ANI.

While in Tihar jail, the conman had accused top jail officials of running an extortion racket and accepting crores in bribes from him.

