Gujarat bridge collapse: Morbi Municipality chief suspended

Chief officer of Morbi Municipality Sandeep Singh Jhala has been suspended by the urban development and housing department of the state government. He is being investigated over his involvement in the tragic incident that took place on October 30 when the Morbi bridge collapsed, The Times of India reported.

The suspension order stated that Jhala will report to regional commissioner Rajkot during his suspension and has to provide details of his address and contact. TOI reported that Jhala cannot leave Rajkot without the written permission from the regional commissioner.

Jhala had produced his defence soon after the bridge collapsed. He accused Oreva Group, to be one responsible for the incident.

According to the media report, Oreva and the responsible officers and employees are under investigation by a special investigation team appointed by the state government. Till now 9 people accused in the Morbi bridge collapse have been arrested after filing of an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Morbi bridge, constructed in the Indian state of Gujarat, collapsed leading to the death of 141 people on Sunday evening. The incident brought spotlight on the company involved in the maintenance and upkeep of the said bridge. The company, Oreva Group, had opened the bridge to the public five months prior to its scheduled opening. The company was given a deadline of 8-12 months to finish the suspension bridge's maintenance and cleaning.

The bridge was built in the 19th century and was inaugurated on February 20, 1879. The construction was started by Shri Waghji Thakor, the ruler of Morbi till 1922, who was inspired by colonial influence and decided to connect Darbargarh Palace to Nazarbag Palace, both of which were the residences of the then royalty. The suspension bridge is located nearly 300 km from Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat.

