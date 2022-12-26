Gujarat: Girlfriend appears for boyfriend’s exam while he vacations in Uttarakhand

People can go to any extent to show their love and a 24-year-old woman from Gujarat has done exactly that. According to a Times of India report, she was caught trying to take a test for her boyfriend, who was reportedly on a vacation in Uttarakhand.

She claimed that her boyfriend was away on vacation in Uttarakhand when she sat for him in the third-year B.Com exam as a dummy candidate. The exam was held in October of this year, and following the incident, the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) syndicate was recommended for punishment by the Fair Assessment and Consultative Team (FACT) committee.

Apparently, the woman and the man have been friends since elementary school, and her parents were not aware of her attempt, the news report quoted an official as saying. Her method involved changing the hall ticket on a computer, printing it out so she could enter the exam room, and then using that to gain entry. In addition to making a small change to the name, she substituted her own photo for his on the hall ticket.

A college professor claimed that although the supervisors changed daily and did not know each student by name, they still verified the students' attendance by looking at their hall tickets. Another student revealed the identity of the woman by saying that a man would typically occupy the seat where the woman was seen on that particular day.

When the woman's boyfriend was contacted after she was caught, he claimed to have been in Uttarakhand at the time of the incident and informed the committee of his whereabouts. His girlfriend reportedly tried to take the third-year B.Com exams on his behalf after he reportedly failed the regular exams.

For the woman, the incident does not augur well. Her B.Com degree may be revoked, and she might even lose her government job, if VNSGU follows the FACT's recommended course of punishment. The FACT committee's convener, Snehal Joshi, told the newspaper that the worst punishment for a fake candidate is the cancellation of their own degree. The real student's previous results could also result in a three-year exam-exclusion ban if the university imposes the harshest sanctions, Joshi continued.