‘5 Anglosphere countries band together...’: New Zealand slammed for post on India-Canada row

Days after Canada announced that it has pulled 41 diplomats out of India over the diplomatic row between the two nations, New Zealand expressed its concerns about the same. However, New Zealand’s stance was not received well by many social media users. Many questioned what’s so concerning about diplomatic parity, while some said that New Zealand’s concerns were like unsolicited advice.

“We are concerned India’s demand that Canada reduce its diplomatic presence there has led to the departure of a large number of Canadian diplomats from India. Now seems the time for more diplomacy, not less. We expect all states to uphold their obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, including in relation to the privileges and immunities of accredited staff,” posted New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Geostrategist and author, Brahma Chellaney, said that this is all the more evidence that five Anglosphere countries band together even if it means taking on a friendly country and parroting the Vienna Convention. Too often the ones citing international law are the ones breaching it, he said. Chellaney said that this includes Canada that harbours terrorist fugitives.

The convention permits the host nation to place any reasonable limits on the number of diplomats from the sending state.



Too often we have seen that those that cite international law are the ones breaching international law. This includes Canada that harbors terrorist fugitives. — Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) October 26, 2023

The US State Department, supporting Canada, had urged India to not insist Canada on reducing its diplomatic presence. "We are concerned by the departure of Canadian diplomats from India, in response to the Indian government’s demand of Canada to significantly reduce its diplomatic presence in India," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

UK also backed Canada and its foreign ministry said, “We do not agree with the decisions taken by the Indian government that have resulted in a number of Canadian diplomats departing India.”

Social media users were quick to point out that none of the Anglosphere countries spoke out when it came to India’s concerns about Khalistani separatists in Canada. Some also questioned why New Zealand needs to comment at all.

Birds of feather flock together, sir. — Kshatriya Dharmam (@roronoa_zoro007) October 26, 2023

Silence from these Anglo nations on the security concerns of Indian diplomats in Canada is concerning. — Lalit Turan (@lalitturan) October 26, 2023

Not one Anglosphere country has spoken against anti-India activities happening on their soil. It means they are nurturing Khalistanis. — Veer Bhadra (@kartikeyaBhakt) October 26, 2023

That's right. 62 🇨🇦 diplomats in 🇮🇳 came down to 21, same as 🇮🇳 diplomats in 🇨🇦... Any further questions? — Dr Subroto Roy (@subyroy) October 26, 2023

Instead of meddling in the affairs of other nations, you guys should limit your foreign diplomacy to exporting milk diary products. — Varun Kumar Rana (@VarunKrRana) October 25, 2023

#Trudeau called the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Trade and talked about India and the importance of upholding – and respecting – the rule of law.



😂😂 October 25, 2023

This is a bit shocking to have come from you! May be take a deeper look why it has happened!! Cheers — Zalak Kansara 🇮🇳 🇦🇺 (@amdavadiZalak) October 26, 2023

Canada, last week, withdrew 41 diplomats from India over the dispute on the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that Ottawa would not take retaliatory steps.

New Delhi had last month asked Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being involved in the killing of Nijjar, who was shot outside a Sikh temple in British Columbia.

Joly said that the move by India was unreasonable and unprecedented and clearly violated the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations.

Meanwhile, India said that it would resume some visa services in Canada with effect from October 26. India had suspended new visas for Canadians last month.

Also read: India to resume some visa services in Canada from Thursday

Also read: 'Will resume visa services if…': S Jaishankar says India-Canada relations going through 'difficult phase'

Also read: 'He is a laughing stock...': Canada's Oppn leader slams Justin Trudeau amid diplomatic row India