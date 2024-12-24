Gulps down 15 litres alcohol with thepla: Passenger finishes entire alcohol supply on Surat to Bangkok flight  

In a lively inaugural flight from Surat to Bangkok, passengers on Air India Express reportedly consumed the entire supply of alcohol and snacks during the four-hour journey. Accounts from travellers, which have since gone viral on social media platform X, reveal that the Boeing 737-8, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, saw a remarkable consumption of 15 litres of liquor and a variety of popular Gujarati snacks, including khaman and thepla.

A video circulating online depicted empty liquor bottles strewn across the cabin, with one user sharing the experience, stating, “Air India’s first flight from Surat to Bangkok received 98 percent occupancy on its inaugural day. Passengers finished their stock of whiskey and beer… consuming 15 litres of alcohol worth over Rs 1.8 lakh in just four hours.”

Footage captured during the flight showed passengers enjoying themselves, sparking surprise due to the high volume of alcohol consumed, particularly in light of Gujarat's strict anti-alcohol laws.

While the incident drew attention, Air India Express, a Tata Group-owned airline, has denied claims of a liquor shortage aboard the flight, asserting that the reports are exaggerated. According to statements reported by PTI, airline officials maintained that there was an adequate supply of alcohol and food throughout the journey and clarified that passengers are typically served no more than 100 ml of liquor each.

They also outlined the pricing for the available beverages:

- Chivas Regal (50 ml): Rs 600

- Red Label, Bacardi White Rum, Beefeater Gin (50 ml each): Rs 400

- Bira Lager (330 ml): Rs 400

The incident sparked conversations about alcohol regulations in Gujarat, where consumption and sale have been largely prohibited since 1960. However, earlier this year, the state government introduced limited alcohol availability within the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar, allowing individuals aged 21 and older to obtain permits for a nominal fee.

Despite departing from a state with strict alcohol regulations, the flight adhered to international aviation policies, permitting alcohol service onboard.

