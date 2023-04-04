Gurugram man arrested for posing as PM Office official's relative to get free entry in bar

A man was arrested in Gurugram for allegedly posing as a relative of a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) official to get free entry in a bar. The accused, named Satyaprakash Arya alias Siddharth, was arrested from Sector-58 Gurugram on Monday.

As per an ANI report, Sudhir Kumar, SHO of Sector-65 police station, Gurugram, received a phone call on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, and the caller introduced himself as a relative of a higher official of PMO.

"SHO of Sector-65 police station Gurugram, received a phone call on his mobile number on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, and the caller introduced himself as a relative of a higher official of PMO and asked him to get a free entry into a bar located in Police Station Sector-65," Pritpal Singh, ACP Crime-Gurugram, told ANI.

As the SHO refused to help him get free entry into the bar called Byob, he started threatening the police official on the name of the senior police officers and claimed that he is a relative of a high official posted in PMO.

The accused works in a call centre and there is no such relative/officer who works at PMO, Gurugram ACP has informed.

An FIR has been registered against accused Satyaprakash under relevant sections of the IPC at Police Station Sector-65. A mobile phone and SIM card used by the accused to commit the crime have also been recovered, ACP added.

