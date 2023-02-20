Guwahati shocker! Woman chops husband, mother-in-law into pieces, stores in fridge

A shocking case similar to Delhi's Shraddha Walkar murder has come to the fore. A woman in Guwahati allegedly killed her husband and mother-in-law and stored the body parts in a refrigerator in Guwahati’s Noonmati area.

According to reports, the incident came to the fore on February 19, about seven months after the brutal killing of the two. The accused, identified as Bandana Kalita, has been arrested and confessed to the crime.

During the investigation, the accused revealed that she killed her husband Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law Shankari Dey with the help of her partner and a friend, said a report by India Today NE.

On August 17, 2022, the accused cut the body of her dead husband and mother-in-law into multiple pieces and stored them in the refrigerator. Following which, she left the rented home where she was staying with her deceased husband.

The accused further confessed that she returned to the house later to clean the house, took the body parts from the refrigerator, and disposed them in Dawki, Meghalaya on August 21, 2022.

The accused, named Bandana Kalita and her two accomplish Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka, are now in the custody of Noonmati Police, Guwahati, said the report.

Shraddha Walkar murder case:

Aaftab Poonawala, the prime accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar by strangling her. He then chopped her body into 35 pieces, which he stacked in a refrigerator. The two met on a dating app and moved into rented accommodation in Chhatarpur.

After strangling Walkar and chopping her body, Poonawala stored her dismembered body in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks before dumping them.

On January 24, the Delhi Police filed a 6629-page chargesheet against Aaftab. The chargesheet has disclosed the gory details of Shraddha Walkar's murder and how Aaftab Poonawala, the accused in the case, committed the crime.

